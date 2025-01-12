Ex MP Manda Jagannadham passes away at 73

Manda Jagannadham, the former member of Parliament, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Manda Jagannadham, the former member of Parliament, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The ex-MP from Nagarkurnool is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Born in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district, Manda Jagannadham obtained a bachelor's degree in medicine. He pursued MBBS from Osmania University.

A social media user posted a bulletin, stating that NIMS confirmed the death of former Member of Parliament, who was admitted in the Institue on December 22, 2024, following 'pulmonary oedema' and cardiac arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manda Jagannadham's political career The breakthrough in Manda Jagannadham's political career came in 1996, when he won for the first time as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He registered victory again in 1999 and 2004 from the same party.

In 2009 elections, ex-MP Manda Jagannadham contested as Congress candidate and emerged as one of the prominent voices for separate Telangana in the Parliament. In 2013, he joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS) and lost on its ticket in 2014 polls.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti did not give him a ticket to cotest the 2019 elections. In 2022, he was appointed as the State government’s Special Representative in New Delhi. In 2023, he left the BRS and joined the Congress seeking the ticket. He joined the BSP after the party refused to give him the ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the ex-MP's death and in a post on X stated, "The death of former Lok Sabha member from Nagarkurnool, Manda Jagannath, is saddening. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace…I express my deepest condolences to the family members."