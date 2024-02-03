Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull rated the Australia-India friendship 10 out of 10 while speaking at the ongoing 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on February 2. He further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an inspiring leader who is “making a huge difference."

Malcolm Turnbull, who is touring India with his wife, said, "I had a lovely visit here. I have seen him [PM Modi] in Japan recently at the funeral of our old friend Shinzo Abe."

While referring to PM Modi, 29th Australian Prime Minister said that the PM has brought about huge difference. He stated, "I enjoyed Mr Modi's company enormously…from the outside, [he's] an inspiring leader and clearly making a huge difference," reported PTI.

Malcolm Turnbull, who is also an established businessman, further highlighting the similarities between the two countries, said, "The two countries have got many things in common -- the love for cricket, rule of law and democracy -- and their friendship is "ten out of ten". He also pointed out an issue noting, “The only problem is we don't do enough trade."

Malcolm Turnbull while recalling his first meeting with PM Modi said that the PM had questioned him over Australia's small scale of business deals with India while internationally the country has carried out big deals with other countries. To this Ex-Australian PM had replied, 'Truthfully, India is too hard to do business in as a foreign investor and he acknowledged that," reported PTI. He acknowledged that China being a communist country, was an easier place to invest than India which is a democracy.

Malcolm Turnbull called upon to have fewer trade barriers between the two countries while respecting India's 69-year-old “strong protectionist tradition." He also highlighted some work accomplished towards achieving "closer economic partnerships.'' He further added, "Our trade relations have improved with the limited FTA (Free Trade Agreement) that we have but we have got a long way to go," reported PTI.

The JLF 2024 is claimed to be the "biggest literary festival in the world" that will see participation of the world's best thinkers, writers, and speakers till February 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

