Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina indicted in crimes against humanity cases

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been formally indicted by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case concerning crimes against humanity, newswire PTI reported.

The ICT has filed a case of crimes against humanity against the ex-prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun for their efforts to suppress the student-led protests in July and August last year.

Mamun has admitted guilt and requested to become a state witness in the case, Bangladeshi regional media reported. He is the only one among the three to be detained in jail. The trial will begin in the absence of Hasina and Khan.

Last year, Sheikh Hasina's nearly 16-year Awami League term was overthrown in a student-led uprising on 5 August, forcing her to leave the country for India. She has also been accused of mass killings during the uprising and of enforced disappearances, as presented in the tribunal.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in jail by the ICT in a contempt of court case, marking the first time that the former Bangladesh Prime Minister has been sentenced in any case since she fled the country, PTI reported, citing regional media.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the verdict against Hasina. Additionally, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul from Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to a two-month prison term.

The case pertains to the Chief Prosecutor's submission of a contempt of court complaint against Sheikh Hasina and Shakil Alam Bulbul on 30 April, following their comments about the July mass uprising incident.

The formal charges alleged that Sheikh Hasina was responsible for crimes against humanity, murders, and burning bodies nationwide during the 2024 movement to overthrow the government, all organised on her orders.