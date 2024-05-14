Ex-Barings Executive Asks to Toss ‘Frivolous’ Poaching Claim
(Bloomberg) -- The former head of global operations at Barings asked a judge to keep her out of a lawsuit brought by the investment manager over the defection of herself and several other employees to upstart Corinthia Global Management.