Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 959.55 -8.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.85 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.85 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.80 1.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,127.55 0.97%
Business News/ News / Ex-Barings Executive Asks to Toss ‘Frivolous’ Poaching Claim
BackBack

Ex-Barings Executive Asks to Toss ‘Frivolous’ Poaching Claim

Bloomberg

The former head of global operations at Barings asked a judge to keep her out of a lawsuit brought by the investment manager over the defection of herself and several other employees to upstart Corinthia Global Management.

Ex-Barings Executive Asks to Toss ‘Frivolous’ Poaching ClaimPremium
Ex-Barings Executive Asks to Toss ‘Frivolous’ Poaching Claim

(Bloomberg) -- The former head of global operations at Barings asked a judge to keep her out of a lawsuit brought by the investment manager over the defection of herself and several other employees to upstart Corinthia Global Management.

Kelsey Tucker, the former Barings executive, argues her former employer’s claims against her are “frivolous" and don’t show that any valid contract was broken, among other things, according to filings in North Carolina state court. 

Barings sued Corinthia and former employees Ian Fowler and Tucker in March after the private credit firm hired more than 20 employees from Barings, marking one of the biggest team lifts at an alternative asset manager in recent years. The company said its lawsuit was designed to prevent Corinthia from poaching more employees and soliciting Barings clients. 

Read More: Barings Sues Corinthia, Fowler Over Private Credit Defection 

Tucker left Barings over a year ago due to the firm’s culture and any non-solicitation obligations she had expired “months ago," Tucker argues in court papers. 

“Barings is sad because employees from its Global Private Finance (“GPF") group chose to leave and join Corinthia," lawyers for Tucker said in her court filing. “But to the best of Ms. Tucker’s knowledge, those at-will employees did not have noncompetes and were free to leave Barings and seek employment elsewhere at any time."

A representative for Corinthia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

“We have full conviction in the merits of our suit and will not sit idly by and allow the defendants’ misconduct to occur," Barings said in a emailed statement.

--With assistance from Silas Brown and Madlin Mekelburg.

(Adds more detail from Barings lawsuit in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue