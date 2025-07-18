Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya arrested by ED in alleged money laundering case

Chaitanya Baghel, son of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam.

On Friday morning, 18 July, Enforcement Directorate officials conducted a second raid this year at the Baghel family's residence in Bhilai. In response, Chhattisgarh's former CM and Congress MLA Bhupesh Baghel took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling the move a ‘birthday gift’ for his son.

Bhupesh Baghel, for his part, claimed that this was done to prevent him from raising the issue of trees being felled for a coal mine project by the Adani Group in the Tamnar tehsil of the state’s Raigarh district.

All Congress MLAs, including Bhupesh Baghel, boycotted the Chhattisgarh Assembly proceedings on Friday morning, in the wake of Chaitanya’s arrest.

“The way ED is putting pressure to harass Baghel and on us, it's important to talk about it. They have arrested Chaitanya. We oppose it and we boycott the proceedings,” Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said as all Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly shouting a slogan: “Ek pedh Maa ke naam baki sab Baap ke naam (One tree in mother’s name and remaining all in father’s name).

Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches at the premises of Congress leader Baghel on Friday as part of an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering investigation against his son Chaitanya Baghel.

Baghel's home in Bhilai town of Durg district, which the father-son duo share, was raided by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following receipt of fresh evidence in the case.

Speaking to the media outside his Bhilai residence, Baghel said, "To please their master, Modi and Shah have sent the ED to my house. We are not going to be scared or bow down. Bhupesh Baghel won't be afraid. We will fight the battle of truth."

"On one hand, in Bihar, voters are being removed (from the voters list) with the help of the Election Commission...democracy is being stripped, and on the other hand, they are misusing the ED, IT, CBI, DRI to suppress opposition leaders. But now, people of the country have understood and are well aware," he said.

The Congress leader said, “The ED had come in the past as well and raided my place and found ₹33 lakh in my house. Now they have come again. What does this mean? We will fully cooperate, whether they trust ur or not, we believe in democracy and the judiciary. They (BJP) are misusing the agency, but we will cooperate with them.”

He further questioned the timing of the raid, which coincided with his son Chaitanya's birthday.

“Nobody in any democracy in the world can give a birthday gift like the one Modi and Shah have given. On my birthday, both the most respected leaders sent the ED to the houses of my advisor and two OSDs. And now, on my son Chaitanya's birthday, an ED team is raiding my house. Thanks for these gifts. I will remember them for life,” he said.

A heavy posse of police personnel was seen outside the house, even as some party supporters gathered.