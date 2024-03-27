The Delhi High Court will pass an order on the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case at around 4.30 pm today, March 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. Next day, the trial court had remanded him to ED custody until March 28.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, sought three-week's time to file a detailed reply to Kejriwal's plea, stating they received the petition copy yesterday only.

The Delhi Chief Minister's petition, which has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the Enforcement Directorate being "illegal", is being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Chief Minister appearing through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the court that ED was adopting delaying tactics.

Singhvi urged the court to allow him to submit his response in the Cheif Minister's prayer for interim relief seeking immediate release.

"A sitting CM was arrested one week ago during the Model Code of Conduct. If you do something to disrupt the level playing field, you hit the heart of democracy. The question is the timing of the arrest. My prayer is that release me now because the foundation of my arrest is flawed, this is my interim prayer," Singhi said, according to news agency ANI.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that the court would hear the matter after finishing the matters in the supplementary list.

