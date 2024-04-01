Delhi Excise Policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15 as ED custody ends today
Excise Policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till April 15. The AAP leader is accused in Delhi liquor scam and Goa election campaign funding conspiracy.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday, April 1, sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy.
