Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday, April 1, sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Chief Minister was presented in the court after his ED custody ended today.

Before entering the court, the AAP leader expressed his concerns to reporters, stating, “The actions taken by the prime minister, referring to his arrest, are not beneficial for the nation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing, ED sought 15-day judicial custody of the Kejriwal saying that the Delhi Chief Minister is "totally uncooperative".

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been in ED custody since then. On 28 March, the court had extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. The investigative team filed a remand request claiming that they need more time to question Delhi CM to confront him with other individuals. The ED informed the court that “statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded."

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal news: ED inadvertently revealed motive behind Delhi CM's arrest, claims Atishi; says ‘BJP wants...' In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementing the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on March 31, top leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Tejashwi Yadav, organized a protest against Kejriwal's ED arrest at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Delhi CM's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was also present at the ‘Save Democracy’ rally.

Also Read: From EC intervention in ED-CBI raids to release of Soren and Kejriwal - Priyanka Gandhi shares 5 demands of INDIA bloc Sunita Kejriwal also read out a letter written by her husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail, wherein he promised six guarantees on behalf of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. These six guarantees include 24-hour electricity across the country, free electricity for the poor in the entire country, government schools in every village and locality, Mohalla Clinics, MSP for farmers, and more.

