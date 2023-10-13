The Delhi High Court on Friday has agreed to list during the day a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh against his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi liquor scam or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

Also Read: How the AAP MP is connected with Delhi Excise Policy Scam case The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula. As per Singh's lawyer, proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal next in line to be arrested? Legal challenges Delhi CM faces Earlier on 10 October, a trial court extended Singh's remand in the ED custody till 13 October. The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

According to CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 12 October, Delhi Police had detained BJP workers and leaders as they staged protest in the national capital against the AAP-led Delhi government over the Liquor Policy case. Huge number of BJP members staging protests and raising slogans against the AAP government and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!