Earlier, AAP had stated that Sisodia will fully cooperate with the CBI regarding the excise policy case and maintain that the party is "hardcore honest." AAP legislator Atishi stated that nearly 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders in the past decade, but the Center has failed to prove corruption against any of them. "Tomorrow, Manish Sisodia will go for the CBI inquiry and will fully cooperate with them. In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party," AAP legislator Atishi told reporters on Saturday.