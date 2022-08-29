CBI coming to see bank locker, nothing will be found: Manish Sisodia

Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia has said that the CBI will search the bank locker on Tuesday but they will not find anything just like they didn't in the earlier raids at his residence
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be searching the bank locker on Tuesday, August 30, in connection with the excise policy scam. But, Manish Sisodia said, the investigation agency would not find anything.
Manish Sisodia said, “Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome CBI." Manish Sisodia also said that he and his family would cooperate with the agency sleuths in the investigation.
The Delhi deputy chief minister is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.
Manish Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, the AAP leaders in Delhi have also asked the Central government to disclose what was found in the residence of Manish Sisodia during the raids.
Addressing the protestors, AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP is unnerved since the Aam Aadmi Party decided to contest Gujarat Assembly polls. They know that their 27-year-long regime in Gujarat is crumbling that's why they are making all out efforts to defame the AAP."
The AAP leader said it has been days since the residence of Manish Sisodia was raided and his paternal home in his village where the agency sleuths even dug the floor and checked the walls of the house.
"But the prime minister has not been able to say a word so far on what his CBI has found against Manish Sisodia during its investigation," Pathak said, adding "People of this country want to know what the CBI has found against Sisodia after ten days of its investigation."
