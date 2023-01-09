Home / News / Excise scam: AAP-led govt spent 25.25 crore on top lawyers’

The excise policy scam in Delhi not only brought shame to the Arvind Kejriwal government, but the government exchequer is also facing a burden of legal battles. In 2020-21, the Delhi government spent zero on lawyers, but in 2021-2022 (until 30 November), 25.25 crore has been paid to top lawyers, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are engaged in the investigation of these cases. According to the documents, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a lawyer, has been paid the sum of 18.97 crore in the past 18 months for fighting its cases, while Adv Rahul Mehra has been paid 5.30 crore in the past 28 months.

According to the reports, in 2021-22 and 2022-23, various departments including environment, urban development, and social welfare spent 28 crore on the legal battles. Of these 28 crore, 25 crore alone was spent on cases related to the liquor excise case. 

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate filed a second chargesheet in the liquor excise policy case in Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. According to the sources, 12 accused names are mentioned in the chargesheet in total - 5 arrested persons (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit arora) and 7 companies.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(With agency inputs)

