Excise scam: AAP-led govt spent ₹25.25 crore on top lawyers’1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 06:55 PM IST
- In 2020-21, the Delhi government spent zero on lawyers, but in 2021-2022 (until 30 November), ₹25.25 crore has been paid to top lawyers
The excise policy scam in Delhi not only brought shame to the Arvind Kejriwal government, but the government exchequer is also facing a burden of legal battles. In 2020-21, the Delhi government spent zero on lawyers, but in 2021-2022 (until 30 November), ₹25.25 crore has been paid to top lawyers, according to a Hindustan Times report.