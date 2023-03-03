Excise scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Delhi excise scam: Delhi court will hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday
A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi's former deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on expiry of his five-day CBI custody.
