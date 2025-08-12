Ex-cricketer Suresh Raina summoned by ED for questioning in illegal betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday at its Delhi office in connection with an ongoing probe into illegal betting platforms, officials told HT late Tuesday night.

The former Indian player has been asked by ED to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet, PTI quoted the sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, to obtain more information about the racket behind a betting app called ‘Parimatch,’ the ED officials from Mumbai conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Madurai, and Surat.

The ED has launched its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) upon a case registered by the Cyber Police Station in Mumbai in 2024.

“These platforms are in violation of multiple laws and directions by the Indian government, including tax evasion, money laundering, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as money is transferred out of the country illegally. It is estimated that around 22 crore (220 million) Indian users are currently engaged on various betting apps, and 11 crore (110 million) of these are regular users,” an officer told HT.

According to the initial investigation, funds were collected from duped users in mule accounts, which were layered through multiple payment aggregators and money transfer agents — aggregating to more than ₹2,000 crore, officials told HT.

The official sources said that the amount was laundered through crypto wallets, smaller cash withdrawals through ATMs in a locality in Tamil Nadu, and through low-value UPI transfers.

The ED had also summoned officials from Google and Meta to aid its investigation into betting apps that use multiple platforms for surrogate advertisements. The ED has been talking to many stakeholders, including media houses, who may have got money for advertisements from these platforms.