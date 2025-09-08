Execution will define India’s renewable energy journey: Speakers at Mint Sustainability Summit 2025
At the Mint Sustainability Summit 2025, experts highlighted India's renewable energy transition as critical, with the potential to achieve 500 GW by 2028. However, challenges such as land disputes, transmission issues, and high financing costs hinder progress, necessitating urgent solutions.
Mumbai: India’s clean energy transition is at a “make-or-break moment", industry experts and policymakers said at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2025, adding that the country's renewable energy ambitions must now translate into faster execution and stronger financing.