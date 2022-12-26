Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot have been sent to CBI custody till 28 December
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in CBI custody till 28 December in the loan fraud case. The CBI court also granted the investigation agency the custody of Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot till 28 December in connection with a loan fraud case.
Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Venugopal Dhoot,71, was arrested in the loan fraud case on Monday morning. All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad. The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.
