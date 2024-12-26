Hello User
Business News/ News / Exiled Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's wife Asma diagnosed with Leukemia: What are her survival chances?

Exiled Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's wife Asma diagnosed with Leukemia: What are her survival chances?

Livemint

  • Asma al-Assad, wife of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, is critically ill with leukemia while in exile in Moscow

File photo of former Syrian first lady Asma Al-Assad (Photo by AFP)

Asma al-Assad, the wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who is currently in exile in Moscow is reportedly critically ill with leukemia. Media reports have stated that her chances of survical is 50-50.

A report in The Telegraph newspaper stated that Asma is being isolated to prevent infection and cannot be in the same room as others.

Earlier in May 2024, Syrian presidency had informed that Asma was diagnosed with leukemia, which came almost five years after she announced she had fully recovered from breast cancer. The statement had also said, Asma would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to isolate, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result.

In August 2019, Asma had said that she fully recovered from breast cancer as it was discovered early, an old report by Reuters stated.

Born in London to Syrian parents, Asma moved to Syria in 2000 at the age of 25 and married Bashar al-Assad shortly thereafter.

