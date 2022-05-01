Existing home loans to be costlier as HDFC hikes lending rate

However, there will be no change in interest rates for new customers as they will get an additional discount of 5 bps on the benchmark, negating the hike in RPLR. The new RPLR is at 16.1% and loans on this benchmark are offered at a discount to customers, unlike a bank’s benchmark where loans are offered after adding a spread. New home loans from HDFC Ltd would be available in the range of 6.7%-7.15%, depending on the credit score of the borrower along with the quantum of credit and gender. Like several other lenders, HDFC offers women borrowers a discount of 5 bps on some card rates.