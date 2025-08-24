Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren placed under house arrest

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday following protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said.

Police told news agency PTI that Champai Soren's son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on way to Ranchi, were detained at a police station.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, K V Raman said.

“A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protests on Sunday,” he said.

Soren, however, termed the move as undemocratic, and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest.

“When DSP sahab came here and said that I don't have to move today, meaning I don't have to leave the house, I understood that he would not let me go anywhere,” Soren said.

"So I said that it's okay; if the administration and the government have made a decision, then we will not violate it," he added.

'Jharkhand govt 'grabbing' tribal land' Champai Soren alleged earlier that the JMM-led government in the state was "grabbing" tribal land.

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, the BJP leader alleged that land was acquired with force in Ranchi's Nagri area for the proposed ₹1,000-crore RIMS-2 hospital project.

"I have decided to join the August 24 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' (plough field, plant saplings) protest by farmers, whose land was forcefully acquired by the government. The farmers were stopped from tilling their land by fencing it," he alleged.

According to PTI, Soren claimed that landowners were neither given any acquisition notice nor compensation.

"The government is also not ready to show the deed of the land. I am not against the hospital project. There are several acres of barren or unused land in Ranchi where the hospital could be built," he was quoted as saying.

Soren claimed that the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Gram Sabha rules have not been followed in this case. Soren alleged that tribals were "under attack" in the state.

"Their land are being taken away, and tribals who are fighting for their rights are being killed. Surya Hansda, who contested several assembly polls and was providing free education to children, was arrested and killed in an encounter because he was a tribal," he alleged.

