Ex-Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Obulapuram mining case

A CBI court has convicted former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others in the Obulapuram illegal mining case, sentencing them to seven years' imprisonment.

Advertisement

Reddy had been a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Gangawati Assembly constituency since 13 May 2023 being associated with the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. He rejoined Bharatiya Janata Party on 25 March 2024.

The court sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each. Reddy was named accused number two. The court imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the company. Soon after the judgment the CBI took Reddy and others into custody.

Also Read | Former mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy granted bail

The CBI court delivered the judgement nearly 14 years after the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Reddy and others accusing them of tampering with mining lease boundary markings and carrying out mining illegally in Bellary Reserve Forest area on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.

Advertisement

The court convicted Janardhan Reddy's brother-in-law and Managing Director of OMC, Srinivas Reddy (A1) and VD Rajagopal (A3), the then Assistant Director of Mines and Geology, Mehafuz Ali Khan (A7), Reddy's personal assistant. The Principal Special Judge for CBI cases Judge T Raghu Ram acquitted ex-minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former bureaucrat B Krupanandam in the case.

Read More

The prosecution accused that the illegal mining between 2007 and 2009 caused ₹884 crore loss to the exchequer.

Who is Gali Janardhan Reddy? Gali Janardhan Reddy is a former Karnataka minister and influential mining baron known for his dominant role in the iron ore industry, particularly in the Bellary region.

Reddy's career has been marred by multiple allegations and convictions related to illegal mining, tax evasion, and corruption. Advertisement

Gali Janardhan Reddy was arrested in 2011 following a Lokayukta report that indicted him for illegal mining activities causing massive losses to the state exchequer. In 2015, Reddy was released on bail but there were strict conditions attached, including not being able to enter certain areas such as Ballari.

Also Read | Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy held in bribery case

'Crazy rich life' of Gali Janardhan Reddy Gali Janardhan Reddy, a mining tycoon had made headlines in 2016 after splashing a reported US$75 million ( ₹625,593,750) on his daughter Brahmani’s wedding to Rajeev Reddy.

An indoor swimming pool, massage parlour, home theatre and bomb shelter were among the luxury amenities discovered when police raided Reddy’s home in 2011.

Hindustan Times had reported that the businessman’s private helicopter, named Rukmini, and several cars were also seized in the raid. Advertisement

During the raid on Reddy'shome a “throne” weighing around 15kg was also discovered by police. The regal chair reportedly featured Reddy’s initials, GJR, monogrammed in diamonds, and Reddy said he had even been “crowned” in a secret ceremony. Hindustan Times also reported that at the time of the raids, police confiscated 30kg of gold.

According to multiple reports, all of Reddy’s shirts reportedly had real gold threads woven into them, with the shirts alone thought to be worth more than US$1,300 each. The mogul even used to wear a jewel-encrusted belt worth around US $17,500.

What is the Obulapuram illegal mining case? The Obulapuram Mining Scam revolves around illegal iron ore mining and massive tax evasion involving the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), owned by Karnataka’s influential Reddy brothers, including former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, and their close associate, ex-state health minister B Sriramulu. Advertisement

Also Read | The gang wars to control Uttarakhand's illegal mining in the 2010s

Investigations revealed that OMC entered into a dubious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Singapore-based shell company, GLA Trading International (GLATI), to underreport sales and evade taxes in India.

GLATI, with offices in tax havens like Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands, was partly directed by Gali Janardhan Reddy himself.

The scheme involved convoluted transactions designed to suppress income and avoid paying rightful royalties, causing significant financial losses to the government.