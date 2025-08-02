Prajwal Revanna, expelled JD(S) leader, gets life term in rape case; fined ₹10 lakh

Prajwal Revanna, the expelled JD(S) leader has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Bengaluru Special Court, and fined ₹10 lakh in the domestic help rape case.

The conviction delivered in the August 1 case, pertains to the rape of a 48-year-old woman who was employed as a domestic help at Revanna's family's Gannikada farmhouse in Karnataka's Hassan.

The domestic help was allegedly raped twice in 2021, and the act was filmed by the former JD(S) MP.

There are four cases containing charges of rape and sexual harassment against Revanna.

When Revanna broke down in court Earlier in the day, Prajwal Revanna broke down, seeking lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Revanna had said, “I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court.”

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 last year, upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany, in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

How the incident unfolded The cases involving rape and sexual harassment came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the district on April 26, 2024.

Following his conviction, Prajwal Revanna alleged that the 48-year-old woman complained only when some videos were circulated, and that she did not raise alarm about the alleged rape to even her husband or kin.

More about Prajwal Revanna Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Revanna failed to retain Karnataka's Hassan parliamentary constituency.

Just before the polls, over 2,900 videos of Revanna sexually assaulting several women were circulated online. Following this, four cases were eventually registered against Revanna.