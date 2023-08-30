Expensive Drugs Targeted for First U.S. Price Negotiations

The U.S. government named 10 drugs that will be subject to the first ever price negotiations by Medicare , taking aim at some of the most widely used and costliest medicines in America.

At stake is arguably the government’s strongest effort to date to tackle high drug costs—if drugmakers can’t persuade courts to scuttle the negotiating powers that Medicare was granted last year.

On the list of targeted medicines announced by the Biden administration Tuesday are treatments for cancer, diabetes and heart disease that can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year or more, including blood thinner Eliquis and diabetes treatment Jardiance.

Medicare spent $50.5 billion on the drugs last year, JPMorgan Chase estimates.

“This is a major step toward reducing drug spending," said Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who studies drug costs.

Lawmakers seeking to address high and increasing drug costs had spent years trying to authorize government negotiations. President Biden said the administration wouldn’t back down from the court fights with industry opponents in its effort to deliver more affordable medicines.

“We pay more for prescription drugs than any other economy in the world," he said.

Lower prices would take effect in 2026. Medicare, the government health-insurance program for seniors and some people with disabilities, would save an estimated $25 billion a year by 2031.

The savings will mostly go to Medicare because it pays the bulk of the cost of the drugs.

The reductions might not directly affect the price patients pay at the pharmacy counter, though some seniors taking pricey cancer drugs might wind up paying less out of their own pockets.

Rather, the price cuts would have an indirect impact on people’s spending. Medicare plans to use the savings to put a $2,000 annual cap on how much members have to pay out of pocket for drugs starting in 2025.

That could save seniors who take expensive drugs hundreds of dollars a year in out-of-pocket payments.

However, price cuts might not take effect if drugmakers and business trade groups win lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Medicare’s new negotiating powers.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry trade group, said drugmakers already discount many of the listed drugs, and negotiations will curb research into certain drugs while not stopping health plans from limiting access.

“Giving a single government agency the power to arbitrarily set the price of medicines with little accountability, oversight or input from patients and their doctors will have significant negative consequences long after this administration is gone," the group said.

Some drugmakers separately added that their drugs were cost effective under Medicare, and said their talks with the government wouldn’t be a true negotiation.

“One of the reasons why this is actually not a negotiation is because there is no opportunity for us to make any decision other than to participate in the process," Bristol-Myers Squibb Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio said.

For drugmakers, the financial impact from the price negotiations could be limited. The 10 drugs are well known and widely used, but they are nearing the loss of patent protection and their manufacturers now make more from other products.

Bristol, which sells Eliquis with partner Pfizer, might face the biggest hit because the blood thinner remains a big seller. Last year, Bristol reported $11.8 billion in sales from Eliquis out of $46.2 billion in total revenue.

Other drugmakers probably won’t face as much of a jolt, however, because the drugs no longer account for much of their company’s sales. Jardiance generated $2.1 billion out of $28.5 billion in total sales last year for its maker Eli Lilly, but it is counting on newer products like diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro.

Shares of companies were relatively unchanged and some rose slightly given the muted effect and Wall Street’s expectations most of the drugs would be named.

Medicare is the country’s largest purchaser of prescription medications. Its Part D program spent $378 billion on the drugs in 2021, according to the most recent government data.

Beneficiaries usually have to pay some sum out of pocket,such as a copay or coinsurance, which is a portion of a drug’s cost.

Medicare didn’t have the power to negotiate directly with drugmakers on the prices it pays for the therapies until the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year.

Under the law, Medicare will now be able to negotiate the prices of a certain number of drugs each year—ones that the program spends the most on and that don’t face competition from less-expensive copies.

The negotiating power was among several provisions in the law aiming to lower drug costs. Another provision, which took effect earlier this year, capped patients’ copays or other out-of-pocket spending on insulin at $35 a month.

The naming of the 10 drugs subject to price negotiations kicks off a lengthy process. Drugmakers have until Oct. 1 to say whether they will join in the negotiations.

If they don’t negotiate or accept the price resulting from it, companies face a tax of up to 95% on a medicine’s U.S. sales, or they can pull all of their drugs from Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

Also on the price-negotiation list are cancer drugImbruvica from AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson. Other drugs named are J&J’s psoriasis treatment Stelara and blood thinner Xarelto, Novartis’s heart drug Entresto, arthritis drug Enbrel from Amgen and diabetes drug Farxiga made by AstraZeneca.

Also named were the diabetes therapy Januvia from Merck & Co. and diabetes drugs from Novo Nordisk sold under the names Fiasp and NovoLog.

Under the law, more drugs would be subject to negotiation each year. For the first several years, negotiations would be for drugs that Medicare pays for through its Part D benefit. Medicare can begin price talks for hospital-administered drugs covered through Part B beginning in 2028.