The Central government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years for its alleged links with global terror groups and terror funding. The PFI, which has now been banned from functioning for the next five years, had been under the radar of the government for several years. after authorities detained scores of its members on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and “anti-national" activities.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Central government has decided to ban PFI for the next five years as it has been involved in “subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining constitutional set up of the country and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime."

WHY WAS PTI BANNED?

1. PROPAGATING ANTI-NATIONAL SENTIMENTS: The government, in its order, said that the PFI was propagating anti-national sentiments. It also said that the Popular Front of India had been radicalising a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection against the country.

2 RADICALISING A COMMUNITY: The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working “covertly to increase radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations," the order stated.

“…they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," the government said.

3 LINKS WITH SIMI: Some of the PFI's founding members, according to the government order, are the leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which has also been banned for its activities

4 LINKS WITH JMB: PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations, the government order said.

5 LINKS WITH ISLAMIC STATE: The Central government mentioned that there have been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Islamic State (IS).

6 DISRESPECT TOWARDS INDIA: The PFI has also showed “sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country," the notification read.

7 DUBIOUS FUNDING: The order said, “The Office bearers and cadres of the PFI along with others are conspiring and raising funds from within India and abroad through the banking channels. and the hawala, donations, etc. as part of a well-crafted criminal conspiracy. and then wan transferring, layering and integrating these funds through multiple accounts to project them as legitimate and eventually using these funds to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities in India."

8 PFI CADRES INVOLVED IN VIOLENT ACTS: The government order stated that “investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts". It said, "criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off limb of a college professor, coldblooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property."

9 TERROR ATTACK ON OTHERS: The PFI cadres are also accused for their involvement in several terrorist acts and the murder of several persons, including Sanjith (Kerala, November, 2021), V-Ramalingam (Tamil Nadu, 2019), Nandu (Kerala, 2021), Abhimanyu (Kerala, 2018), Bibin (Kerala, 2017), Sharath (Kamataka, 2017), R.Rudresh (Kamataka, 2016), Praveen Puyari (Karnataka, 2016), Sasi Kumar (Tamil Nadu, 2016) and Praveen Nettaru (Kamataka 2022).