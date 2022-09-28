Explained: Why did Centre ban PFI?3 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:47 PM IST
- The Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the Central government for five years. Here's why on 9 points
The Central government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years for its alleged links with global terror groups and terror funding. The PFI, which has now been banned from functioning for the next five years, had been under the radar of the government for several years. after authorities detained scores of its members on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and “anti-national" activities.