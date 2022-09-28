Explained: Why did Centre ban PFI?

The Central government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years for its alleged links with global terror groups and terror funding. The PFI, which has now been banned from functioning for the next five years, had been under the radar of the government for several years. after authorities detained scores of its members on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and “anti-national" activities.

