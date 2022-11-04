Explainer: Will Twitter layoffs violate US law?3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Twitter was sued on Friday as Elon Musk began mass layoffs after taking over the company. But does Twitter layoffs violate US law?
Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. The San Francisco-based social media giant is expected to terminate up to 3,700 people - half of its workforce - on Friday, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay.