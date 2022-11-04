Explainer: Will Twitter layoffs violate US law?

WHAT HAS TWITTER BEEN ACCUSED OF?

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court late on Thursday claims Twitter locked employees out of their accounts on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One of the five named plaintiffs, who is based in California, says he was terminated on Nov. 1 without notice or severance pay. It was not clear if Twitter is paying severance to workers who lose their jobs. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.