Explosives used for blasts in Kerala prayer meet were kept in ‘tiffin box’, first explosion at 9:40 AM: Report
According to the Kerala Police, improvised explosive device was used for the fatal explosions that killed at least one person and left 45 others injured.
A "tiffin box" was used to carry explosives at the convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, where multiple explosions during a prayer meeting on October 29 killed one person and left at least 45 others injured, a report said.
