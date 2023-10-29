A "tiffin box" was used to carry explosives at the convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, where multiple explosions during a prayer meeting on October 29 killed one person and left at least 45 others injured, a report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Kerala Police, improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the fatal explosions. The explosives were kept in a “tiffin box", NDTV reported said, citing sources.

The first blast took place at 9:40 AM, the news channel reported, citing persons who are privy to the case. Survivors recounted that there were at least multiple explosions that erupted following the first blast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kerala Police is investigating all aspects of the case," state minister PA Mohamed Riyas told reporters, as he declined to further comment on the details of the preliminary probe.

The police, however, noted that a 48-year-old man, identified as Dominic Martin, has surrendered and taken responsibility for the blasts. His claim was being verified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One person has surrendered in Kodakra police station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar told reporters.

“All the concerned agencies including central agencies are in place and we are looking into it," the senior police official added.

The deceased in the explosions has been identified as a woman, who succumbed to burn injuries. Among those injured, at least five were stated to be in serious condition. State Health Minister Veena George directed health workers to report to duty, irrespective of their leaves, to address the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement issued earlier in the day, said the incident was “very unfortunate" and the government is treating it seriously. "I have spoken to the DGP (Director General of Police). We need to get more details after the investigation," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reportedly spoke to Vijayan following the blasts to take stock of the situation. The MHA has directed teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard to assist the stare government with the probe.

