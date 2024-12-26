Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: PM Modi has said India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh. The former prime minister and senior Congress leader breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on December 26.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, at the age of 92. The senior Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Prime Minister breathed his last at the hospital on December 26, sources informed Mint. Senior Congress leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi and others visited AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suggesting that the ex-PM left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years, he said, "Dr Manmohan Singh served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said, "It's very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. we are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, stated, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote, “Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family."

The Rae Bareli MP added, "I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride." He attached some pictures with the post, reminiscing about the loss.

Reacting to ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X wrote, “Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP from Wayanad further noted, “He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified gentleman in the rough world of politics."

An official statement from AIIMS hospital, confirming the death of the former prime minister stated, “With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024."

The statement further noted that resuscitative measures were started immediately but he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condoling the loss of the former prime minister, Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come."

Delhi Congress called it "irreparable loss to Indian politics" as the party expressed gratitude to renowned economist and former Prime Minister for his contribution to nation building.