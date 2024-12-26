Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 after health complications. He significantly influenced India's economic policy and was mourned by leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who remembered him for his wisdom and humility.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, at the age of 92. The economist, who left a strong imprint on India's economic policy, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated.

India's most distinguished leader breathed his last at the hospital on December 26, sources informed Mint. Senior Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and others visited AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening.

Taking to social media platform X, senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family."

The Rae Bareli MP added, "I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride." He attached some pictures with the post, reminiscing the loss.

AIIMS hospital issued an official statement confirming the death of the death of former Finance Minister. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024," the statement reads.

According to officials, resuscitative measures were started immediately at home and the leader was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.