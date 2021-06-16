Export growth slows down to $6.4 billion in second week of June

Exports are expected to support growth in FY22 by providing a cushion against the sharp correction in domestic demand due to cautious consumer sentiment on the back of rising health costs during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The value of imports stood at $10.5 billion during the second week of June against $9.1 billion in the first week of the month. During the first two weeks of the month, imports thus touched $19.6 billion leading to a trade deficit of $5.5 billion during the period.

