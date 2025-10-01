Exporters find new havens as Trump tariffs take effect
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. In a month that saw stiff US tariffs take effect, Indian exporters shipped more to newer markets, more than offsetting the impact of the Trump tariffs. The result: Exports in August actually GREW 7%.
Indian exporters widened their horizons in August, more than offsetting the impact of stiff US tariffs that kicked in during the month. Driven by increased shipments to China, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and the UAE, overall goods exports hit $35.10 billion in August, up nearly 7% from a year earlier. Key drivers of the increase: Electronics, engineering products, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewellery.