Exporters find new havens as Trump tariffs take effect

Under Trump’s differential tariff regime, a product’s 'country of origin' has become crucial, as it determines the tariff rate on goods entering the US, said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), an economic think tank. “For instance, a glass bottle manufactured in India faces a 50% US tariff. Shipping it via Singapore, which faces only a 10% tariff, does not alter its origin. The bottle will still attract the 50% tariff upon entry," Srivastava said.