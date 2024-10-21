The US Department of Justice charged Yadav with leading an unsuccessful plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last year

An Indian ex-official charged by the U.S. with directing a murder-for-hire plot has dismissed the allegations, his family said, expressing shock that Vikash Yadav was wanted by the FBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav, 39, described the claims as false media reports when he spoke to his cousin, Avinash Yadav, the relative told Reuters on Saturday in their ancestral village about 100 km (60 miles) from the capital New Delhi.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Yadav with leading an unsuccessful plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last year. Yadav was an official of India's Research and Analysis Wing spy service, according to the indictment unsealed on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, which has said it was investigating the allegations, said Yadav was no longer a government employee, without saying whether he had been an intelligence officer.

"The family has no information" about him working for the spy agency, Yadav's cousin said in the village of Pranpura in Haryana state. "He never mentioned anything about it," despite the two speaking to each other regularly.

"For us he is still working for the CRPF," the federal Central Reserve Police Force, which he joined in 2009, said Avinash Yadav, 28. "He told us he is deputy commandant" and was trained as a paratrooper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cousin said he did not know where Vikash Yadav was but that he lives with his wife and a daughter who was born last year.

Indian officials have not commented on Yadav's whereabouts. The Washington Post, citing American officials, reported on Thursday that Yadav was still in India and that the U.S. was expected to seek his extradition.

His mother, Sudesh Yadav, 65, said she was still in shock. "What can I say? I do not know whether the U.S. government is telling the truth or not." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He has been working for the country," she said.

The U.S. accuses Yadav of directing another Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, who it alleges paid a hitman paid $15,000, to kill Pannun.

But in Pranpura, Yadav's cousin pointed to the family's modest, single-storey house, saying, "Where will so much money come from? Can you see any Audis and Mercedes lined up outside this house?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most of the village's nearly 500 families have traditionally sent young men to join the security forces, locals said.

Yadav's father, who died in 2007, was an officer with India's border force till he died in 2007, and his brother works with the police in Haryana, said Avinash Yadav.

Another cousin, Amit Yadav, 41, said Vikash Yadav had been a quiet boy interested in books and athletics and was a national-level marksman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Only the government of India and Vikash know what has happened," he said, adding that Indian officials should inform them.

If the government "abandons" a paramilitary officer, Amit Yadav said, "then who will work for them?"