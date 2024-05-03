Ex-Segantii Trader La Rocca No Longer Joining JPMorgan
Daniel La Rocca, a former trader at Segantii Capital Management Ltd. accused of insider dealing in Hong Kong, won’t be joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as planned, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Daniel La Rocca, a former trader at Segantii Capital Management Ltd. accused of insider dealing in Hong Kong, won’t be joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as planned, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message