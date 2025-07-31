Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam snaps ties with NDA hours after morning walk with MK Stalin

O Panneerselvam, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, on Thursday, July 31, snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Panneerselvam had joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Panneerselvam broke away from the NDA bloc just hours after spending time with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a morning walk. The decision also comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

A few days ago, O Panneerselvam had accused the Union government of not releasing 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to Tamil Nadu, saying it was strongly condemnable as it affected the students and teachers.

Panneerselvam said Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary has replied in Lok Sabha that ₹2,151 crore under the 'Samagra Shiksha' programme (2024-25) to Tamil Nadu has been put on hold over non-compliance of the 3-language policy.

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister said the state government not agreeing to the conditions stipulated by the Central government was an issue between the two governments.

Hence, citing this as the reason for non-release of funds affects the poor and ordinary students and the teachers as well, and "this is strongly condemnable," he said in a statement adding, "this action of the central government is against federalism and the Right to Education Act."