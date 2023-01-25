Extend H1B grace periods, Indian diaspora foundation urges US Prez Biden2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- An appeal to extend the H1B and L1/5 grace periods has also been extended to the members of the Congress and senate, and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
With the job cuts in the tech companies due to the economic slowdown and the looming recession, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has urged United States President Joe Biden to extend the H1B and L1/5 grace periods. An appeal to extend the H1B and L1/5 grace periods has also been extended to the members of the Congress and senate, and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
