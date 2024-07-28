‘Unveiling bust of Gandhi’: Jaishankar hails Father of the Nation in Japan’s Tokyo ahead of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Japan on Sunday for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. His two-day visit was marked with unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Tokyo's Freedom Plaza in Edogawa.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a speech at Tokyo's Freedom Plaza in Edogawa on Sunday, July 28, after unveiling the bust of Gandhiji.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a speech at Tokyo’s Freedom Plaza in Edogawa on Sunday, July 28, after unveiling the bust of Gandhiji.( S Jaishankar @X)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Tokyo's Freedom Plaza in Edogawa on Sunday, while a group of schoolchildren filled the air with Gandhi's favourite prayer, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram."

Jaishankar attended the ceremony on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting. Prominent dignitaries at the event included Edogawa Mayor Takeshi Saito, the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George and other ministers.

Also Read | ’EAM Jaishankar himself monitoring situation’: Govt on Bangladesh protests

Also read: Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi agree to give ‘strong guidance’ to finish disengagement: ‘Respect LAC and…’

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, “Unveiling of bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo.”

The External Affairs Minister in a post on X said, “Started my visit to Tokyo in Edogawa, unveiling bust of Gandhiji.” The post added pictures from the event and further stated, “Bapu’s achievements continue to inspire us to this day and his message of peace and non-violence is timeless. His principles are even more relevant today when the world sees so much conflict, tension and polarization.”

Also read: ‘If they wind down this industry...’: Jaishankar slams Pakistan over terror - What EAM said on neighbouring countries

Mayor Takeshi Saito informed Jaishankar that the place in Tokya will soon be named as Gandhi Park.

While addressing the public at the event, S Jaishankar said we have gathered here today because Edogawa ward and Mayor Takeshi Saito have decided that they will build a relationship with India by having this wonderful statue of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Jaishankar further noted that the Indian freedom fighter and Father of the Nation is a global icon as his messages through his life are timeless.

Also Read | US, Japan, South Korea Look to Cement Security Ties Before America Votes

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said, “Gandhi was an advocate of inclusiveness. We see this practice in India and abroad." Jaishankar said that without Gandhi, the Indian independence struggle would have taken "much longer" or could have gone in a “different direction.” He further noted Gandhi's message- “no solution comes from the battlefield” -and that no era should be that of war applies today as much as it did 80 years ago.

Also Read | Japan Isn’t the Robotopia Apple’s ’Sunny’ Portrays

“At a time when there is so much conflict, tension, polarisation and bloodshed in the world, it is important that we apply Gandhi's message into practice,” ANI quoted the External Affairs Minister as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
HomeNews‘Unveiling bust of Gandhi’: Jaishankar hails Father of the Nation in Japan’s Tokyo ahead of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue