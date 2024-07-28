External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Japan on Sunday for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. His two-day visit was marked with unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Tokyo's Freedom Plaza in Edogawa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Tokyo's Freedom Plaza in Edogawa on Sunday, while a group of schoolchildren filled the air with Gandhi's favourite prayer, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram."

Jaishankar attended the ceremony on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting. Prominent dignitaries at the event included Edogawa Mayor Takeshi Saito, the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George and other ministers.

Also read: Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi agree to give 'strong guidance' to finish disengagement: 'Respect LAC and…' Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, "Unveiling of bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo."

The External Affairs Minister in a post on X said, “Started my visit to Tokyo in Edogawa, unveiling bust of Gandhiji." The post added pictures from the event and further stated, “Bapu’s achievements continue to inspire us to this day and his message of peace and non-violence is timeless. His principles are even more relevant today when the world sees so much conflict, tension and polarization."

Also read: ‘If they wind down this industry...’: Jaishankar slams Pakistan over terror - What EAM said on neighbouring countries Mayor Takeshi Saito informed Jaishankar that the place in Tokya will soon be named as Gandhi Park.

While addressing the public at the event, S Jaishankar said we have gathered here today because Edogawa ward and Mayor Takeshi Saito have decided that they will build a relationship with India by having this wonderful statue of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Jaishankar further noted that the Indian freedom fighter and Father of the Nation is a global icon as his messages through his life are timeless.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said, “Gandhi was an advocate of inclusiveness. We see this practice in India and abroad." Jaishankar said that without Gandhi, the Indian independence struggle would have taken "much longer" or could have gone in a “different direction." He further noted Gandhi's message- “no solution comes from the battlefield" -and that no era should be that of war applies today as much as it did 80 years ago.

“At a time when there is so much conflict, tension, polarisation and bloodshed in the world, it is important that we apply Gandhi's message into practice," ANI quoted the External Affairs Minister as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

