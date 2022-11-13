External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh. They spoke about the conflict in the Ukraine, the strategic Indo-Pacific region, and bilateral relations.
In order to represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit and the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, the External Affairs Minister is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The minister also met many other diplomats and dignitaries attending the summit. He met UN chief António Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday.
Jaishankar also held talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai. He said, “Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN."
“Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization," he said in another tweet.
On Saturday, Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts from Singapore, Canada, and Indonesia overa plethoraof issues.
Earlier during the visit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, had also held talks with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo, and invited him to visit India in 2023.
"Delighted to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo. Congratulated him on his appointment and took stock of our relations. Agreed to explore its further potential. Invited him to India in 2023," Jaishankar tweeted.
In a joint statement, ASEAN and India recognised the strong cross-cultural ties, maritime connectivity, and deep ties between Southeast Asia and India that have developed over the past 30 years. These ties serve as a solid foundation for ASEAN-India relations.
Through a number of regional capacity-building initiatives in digital transformation, digital trade, digital skills and innovation, as well as hackathons, India and ASEAN nations also announced plans to strengthen their cooperation in the digital economy.
Jaishankar also took a tour of the National Museum in Phnom Penh along with Vice President.
