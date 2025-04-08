Extinct for 12,500 years, the dire wolf howls again – Watch

Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm shared his pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works. Our team took DNA from a 13,000 year old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.”