Former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar challenged the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) decision to cancel her candidature by filing a petition with the Delhi High Court on Monday. The petition was presented before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday.

On July 31, the UPSC announced the cancellation of Khedkar's provisional candidature via a press statement. The commission found her guilty of cheating and forgery, leading to her disqualification from future exams and selections.

The UPSC stated that it has carefully considered the request of Puja Khedkar and in order to meet the ends of justice, she was granted time till 3:30 pm of 30th July, 2024 so as to enable her to submit the response to the show cause notice.

It was also categorically made clear to Puja Khedkar that it was last and final opportunity to her and no further extension in time would be allowed. It was also conveyed to her in unequivocal terms that if no response was received by the aforesaid date/time, the UPSC would take further action without entertaining any further reference from her. Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time, stated UPSC.

The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC, press statement stated.

Recently Delhi Patiala House Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, and said the allegations against the accused Puja Khedkar are grave and serious which requires thorough investigation.

"Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy. In the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that it is not a fit case to exercise discretionary powers of anticipatory bail in favour of the accused," said Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.

Court noted that in the present case the applicant/accused has been charged for Commission of offence punishable under Section 420/468/471/120B IPC and 66D IT Act and 89/91 Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016. The applicant/accused has cheated the complainant by mis representation.

The investigating agency also needs to widen its scope of investigation. Hence the investigating agency is directed to conduct its investigation in all fairness to find out the candidates recommended in recent past (a) Who have illegally availed the attempts beyond permissible limits; (b) who have obtained the OBC(non creamy layer) benefit, despite not being entitled; (c) Who had obtained the benefits of persons with benchmark disability, despite being not entitled and (d) the investigating agency shall also find out whether some insider from the complainant side has also helped the applicant to attain her illegal goals, stated the court.

Puja Khedkar has recently applied for anticipatory bail in connection with a FIR lodged against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit" in the civil services examination. The FIR was registered by the Delhi Police based on a complaint from the UPSC against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar.