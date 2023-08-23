Extreme Heat, Floods, Fire: Was Summer 2023 the New Normal?

The heat dries out soil, worsening summer droughts. Heat and drought is a recipe for intense wildfires. And as the atmosphere warms, it holds more water, leading to heavier rainfall and floods. In addition, the jet stream—a narrow band of strong, high-altitude winds separating warm and cold air—has slowed during the summer as the Earth’s poles warm. That is causing persistent weather extremes, such as longlasting droughts and fires, Mann said.