Extreme rains warning in these states till Saturday, IMD says; flood alert issued1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- The fresh spell of rains will be precipitated by the formation of a new low-pressure area around Saturday, the IMD said.
Under the influence of low-pressure area, Odisha and its neighbouring regions are likely to see very heavy rains over the next couple of days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Alerts has also been issued for flood-like situation.
The fresh spell of rains will be precipitated by the formation of a new low-pressure area around Saturday, the IMD said.
“A low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked in subsequent 24 hours and then move west-northwestwards. Under the influence of the system, a few places in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall from Saturday onwards," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.
Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for 14 states, including Deogarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagrah, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, on Saturday.
Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure over north Bay of Bengal, squally surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast on Sunday. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
