Home / News / Extreme rains warning in these states till Saturday, IMD says; flood alert issued

Extreme rains warning in these states till Saturday, IMD says; flood alert issued

 A man wades through a waterlogged street following monsoon rains
1 min read . 11 Aug 2022Livemint

  • The fresh spell of rains will be precipitated by the formation of a new low-pressure area around Saturday, the IMD said.

Under the influence of low-pressure area, Odisha and its neighbouring regions are likely to see very heavy rains over the next couple of days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Alerts has also been issued for flood-like situation. 

The fresh spell of rains will be precipitated by the formation of a new low-pressure area around Saturday, the IMD said.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked in subsequent 24 hours and then move west-northwestwards. Under the influence of the system, a few places in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall from Saturday onwards," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for 14 states, including Deogarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagrah, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, on Saturday.

Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure over north Bay of Bengal, squally surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast on Sunday. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Check the forecast here:

  • Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning predicted over West Madhya Pradesh on 12th & 14th; East Madhya Pradesh on 11th & 12th; Chhattisgarh on 11th & 13th & 15th Vidarbha and Saurashtra & Kutch on 11th; Gujarat State on 12th, 13th & 15th; Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 12th-15th August
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 11th; West Madhya Pradesh on 11th & 15th; East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 14th & 15th August
  • Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th; Jharkhand on 11th, 13th & 14th; Odisha on 11th & 12th; Arunachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th; Assam & Meghalaya during 13th-15th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12th-15th August
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 13th, 14th and Gangetic West Bengal on 11th August
  • Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 11th; Karnataka on 11th & 12th and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 13th &14th August.
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over ghat areas of coastal and south interior Karnataka on 11th August.

