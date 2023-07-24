Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / Extreme weather: Here's how Singapore plans to battle health risks due to climate change

Extreme weather: Here's how Singapore plans to battle health risks due to climate change

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST M Divya

Singapore has launched an initiative to combat rising temperatures heightening health risks.

Singapore recorded its hottest day in four decades in May with a reading of 37C.

Singapore has launched an initiative to inform residents of heat stress levels and offer guidelines as rising temperatures heighten health risks.

Singapore has launched an initiative to inform residents of heat stress levels and offer guidelines as rising temperatures heighten health risks.

The plan includes advisories on three levels of risk to heat stress — low, moderate and high — based on a measure that factors in air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. The readings will be derived from nine sensors across Singapore, with the network to be expanded over the next two years.

The plan includes advisories on three levels of risk to heat stress — low, moderate and high — based on a measure that factors in air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. The readings will be derived from nine sensors across Singapore, with the network to be expanded over the next two years.

With climate change, many countries in the world, including Singapore, are seeing rising temperatures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Environment Agency said in a release, “It is therefore important for members of the public to adapt."

With climate change, many countries in the world, including Singapore, are seeing rising temperatures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Environment Agency said in a release, “It is therefore important for members of the public to adapt."

Also Read: India’s per capita carbon emissions remain low amidst climate change concerns: Union Power Minister

Singapore — located close to the equator with average monthly maximum temperatures of 31-32C (88-90F) — recorded its hottest day in four decades in May with a reading of 37 C. The government has warned of worsening air quality and said the upcoming haze season may be the hottest and driest since September 2019.

Also Read: India’s per capita carbon emissions remain low amidst climate change concerns: Union Power Minister

Singapore — located close to the equator with average monthly maximum temperatures of 31-32C (88-90F) — recorded its hottest day in four decades in May with a reading of 37 C. The government has warned of worsening air quality and said the upcoming haze season may be the hottest and driest since September 2019.

Singapore’s heat advisories will help create awareness of the dangers that come with extreme temperatures, said Jason Lee, a member of the health ministry panel that was consulted in the development of the new system.

Singapore’s heat advisories will help create awareness of the dangers that come with extreme temperatures, said Jason Lee, a member of the health ministry panel that was consulted in the development of the new system.

Hotter weather, in addition to health risks including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can “reduce work productivity and compromise decision-making", said Lee, who is also director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore.

Hotter weather, in addition to health risks including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can “reduce work productivity and compromise decision-making", said Lee, who is also director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore.

Also Read: Climate change: Delhi may suffer losses of 2.75 trillion by 2050

With Singapore’s advisory system, residents will be able to check heat stress levels from the sensor closest to them from the nation’s weather information website or the “my ENV" mobile app.

Also Read: Climate change: Delhi may suffer losses of 2.75 trillion by 2050

With Singapore’s advisory system, residents will be able to check heat stress levels from the sensor closest to them from the nation’s weather information website or the “my ENV" mobile app.

The guidelines provide tips on what residents can do to adjust their plans for outdoor activities, and appropriate attire to wear depending on heat stress levels.

The guidelines provide tips on what residents can do to adjust their plans for outdoor activities, and appropriate attire to wear depending on heat stress levels.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.