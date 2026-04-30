‘Extremely damaging consequences,’ Putin warns US against new military action Iran; Trump says…

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his US counterpart against "damaging consequences" of a new military action in Iran, Kremlin aide told reporters Wednesday after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Putin "highlighted the inevitable and extremely damaging consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community, should the US and Israel resort to military action once again," said Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Before you help me, I want to end your war: Trump US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, signalled a possible Ukraine ceasefire after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and suggested Moscow may be ready to pause fighting, saying, ‘Before you help me, I want to end your war’

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Trump stated that Putin "suggested a little bit of a ceasefire" and hinted that an official announcement from Moscow could be imminent. Trump expressed his belief that Putin "was ready to make a deal a while ago," but claimed that outside influences had previously "made it difficult" for the Russian President to come to the table.

"I spoke to Vladimir Putin today... I talked about Ukraine, and I talked a little bit about, uh, Iran. I talked about a few different subjects, mostly about Ukraine, and we had a very good conversation. And I think we're going to come up with a solution relatively quickly, I hope... I think he'd like to see a solution, I can tell you, and that's good," Trump said.

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The conversation also touched on the Middle East, specifically the nuclear capabilities of Iran. In a surprising diplomatic turn, Putin reportedly offered to assist the U.S. regarding Iranian enrichment. When Putin reportedly offered assistance with other global tensions, Trump remained firm: "Before you help me, I want to end your war."

"We talked more about the war in Ukraine, but he would like to be of help (in ending the Gulf War). I said, before you help me, I want to end your war... I think he was ready to make a deal a while ago. I think some people made it difficult for him to make a deal...," said Trump.

Highlighting discussions around Iran, Trump added, "He told me he'd like to be involved with the (nuclear) enrichment (in Iran), if he can help us get it. I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war in Ukraine. To me, that would be more important because we've got to have that."

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(With inputs from AP and ANI)