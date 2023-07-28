Exxon, Chevron Remain Payout Gushers
Summary
- Oil and natural-gas price fluctuations have had remarkably little impact on cash returns to the supermajors’ shareholders
One reminder from the latest results from Exxon Mobil and Chevron is that the oil and gas business is highly cyclical. Another important takeaway: Their cash payouts aren’t.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×