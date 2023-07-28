Exxon, Chevron Remain Payout Gushers

Brent crude futures averaged about $78 a barrel in the second quarter, down roughly a third from a year earlier, while U.S. benchmark natural-gas prices declined by more than 50% over the same period. Refining margins have fallen, too, as concerns about Russia’s supply moderated. Despite declining profits, though, the two U.S. oil majors collectively paid shareholders $15.2 billion in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases—in line with what they distributed a year ago when free cash flow was 3.7 times higher. Both Exxon and Chevron made acquisitions as well, which limits their ability to repurchase shares before the deals close. But the companies on Friday reiterated that they each still plan on meeting their $17.5 billion buyback targets this year.