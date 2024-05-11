Exxon Is Hit With $726 Million Verdict Over Benzene and Cancer
(Bloomberg) -- A jury in Philadelphia found Exxon Mobil Corp. liable for $725.5 million in damages due a former mechanic who claimed its petroleum products exposed him to benzene that caused his cancer, according to his lawyers.