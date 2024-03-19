Exxon Is Open to Dialogue With Chevron Over Guyana, CEO Says
Exxon Mobil Corp. is open to talking to Chevron Corp. about its proposed takeover of Hess Corp. as the oil giants spar over the deal’s implications for a massive offshore oil project in Guyana, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in an interview.
